Woman a 'winner and grinner' after scratching $100,000

BIG WIN: One lucky person has walked away with $100,000

A KINGSCLIFF woman is jumping for joy after wining one of the $100,000 top prizes on a $5 Instant Scratch-Its ticket.

She initially thought she'd only won $150 on the ticket she bought from News at Kingscliff but was shocked to discover she'd actually won the top prize of $100,000.

"I'm a winner and a grinner," she said.

"I love playing Crosswords Instant Scratch-Its and I'd bought this one after I'd done some shopping.

"I scratched the ticket at home and thought I only had seven words, or $150. So I took it to the newsagent but they said it was a higher prize so I'd have to talk to NSW Lotteries.

"It's then that I counted nine words and thought I'd won $10,000. So I sent my ticket off to claim the prize, but then someone from NSW Lotteries rang me to say 'you didn't win $10,000, you won the major prize of $100,000'.

"I couldn't believe it! It's the most I've ever won.

"I usually like it when the Instant Scratch-Its come from the end of a reel or the start of the reel. I always feel I'm going to be lucky with the first two or last couple in a batch, but that wasn't the case this time."

The thrilled winner said she planned to help two close friends who had recently been through some hardship and needed a helping hand.

"I'm also planning to go on a holiday. I'd love to go on a cruise." she said.

The winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, purchased her winning ticket from News at Kingscliff, at Kingscliff Shopping Village on Pearl Street, Kingscliff.

News at Kingscliff owner Linda Clarke said the outlet was celebrating selling a top prize winning Instant Scratch-Its.

"We did have quite a history of selling top prize Instant Scratch-Its, but it's been a while so we'd love to sell a few more to our customers," she said.

"Congratulations to our local winner. We hope they enjoy their prize!"