A Lismore woman is facing fraud allegations in court.
Woman accused of $66,000 fraud says her identity was stolen

Liana Turner
27th Sep 2019 12:00 AM | Updated: 6:30 AM
A COURT has heard a Lismore woman facing fraud allegations claims she was the victim of identity theft.

Louise Karen Jarrett, 45, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception.

Police will allege Ms Jarrett used electronic "two-factor authorisation" in two instances between October 7 and 20 last year to undertake two transactions.

Those transactions allegedly involved the withdrawal of $20,000 from another woman's account, then $46,637 from a couple.

The alleged victims' accounts were both with Summerland Credit Union.

Ms Jarrett was excused from attending Lismore Local Court when the case was mentioned on Monday.

Her solicitor, Tracey Randall, told the court her client would argue her identity had been stolen in her defence of the banking fraud allegations.

Ms Randall said they had sought particular information from the police, but this was still outstanding.

She told the court she'd detailed the information she was seeking from police on September 8.

"They're relying on the bank to provide those details," Ms Randall said.

Magistrate Alexander Mijovich adjourned the case to October 21.

Ms Jarrett will be again excused from attending court on that date if she's legally represented.

The remainder of the police brief of evidence is due to be filed by October 14.

