Woman airlifted to hospital after car slams into trees

Emergency services were called to help rescue a woman from a car which crashed into a tree off Cudgen Rd at Cudgen on March 4, 2018.

Emergency services were called to help rescue a woman from a car which crashed into a tree off Cudgen Rd at Cudgen on March 4, 2018. Tweed District Rescue Squad

A CASUARINA woman is in a critical condition in hospital after her car collided with a tree at Cudgen early this morning, trapping her in the vehicle.

Emergency services, including the police, Tweed District Rescue Squad, ambulance and the NSW Rural Fire Service were called to the scene around 1.45am (NSW) today after reports of the accident.

Police said the 24-year-old woman was driving a silver Subaru wagon in an easterly direction along Cudgen Rd at Cudgen when her vehicle left the road about 1.3km west of Plantation Rd.

The vehicle continued for about 15m on the grass before slamming into several trees, trapping the woman in her vehicle.

Police arrived a short time later and provided first aid until the arrival of paramedics.

Crews were forced to use specialised hydraulic cutting and spreading equipment before the woman was able to be freed.

She was later airlifted by the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition.