Woman allegedly evades police while high on drugs

A TWEED Heads woman will remain in custody after she was arrested for allegedly evading police while high on drugs.

The 32-year-old woman was allegedly driving on Minjungbal Dr, Tweed Heads, about 10pm on Saturday when police attempted to pull her over.

Court documents revealed Jessica Marie Canning drove a car at “dangerous speed” while knowing police were in her pursuit.

Ms Canning pleaded not guilty to all five charges including evading police, driving while disqualified and drug driving in Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday.

There was no application for bail.

Ms Canning will remain in custody until her next court date on November 11.