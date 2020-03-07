Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman remains in a serious condition after she was allegedly stabbed by her elderly neighbour during a late-night attack at a unit complex west of Brisbane.
A woman remains in a serious condition after she was allegedly stabbed by her elderly neighbour during a late-night attack at a unit complex west of Brisbane.
Crime

Woman allegedly stabbed by elderly neighbour

by Torny Miller
7th Mar 2020 7:58 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN elderly man is assisting police with their inquiries following the stabbing of a woman at a unit complex, west of Brisbane, overnight.

Police allege a man, 71, living in a Redbank Plains Rd unit complex at Bellbird Park, knocked on the door of a neighbouring unit about 12.40am on Saturday.

When the neighbour, a woman aged 29, answered the door, the man allegedly lunged at her and knocked her to the ground, before stabbing her in the left arm, lower chest and abdomen.

The woman was taken to Brisbane's Princess Alexandra Hospital, where she remains in a serious but stable condition.

crime violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dog-walking tradie who tackled fleeing fugitive revealed

        premium_icon Dog-walking tradie who tackled fleeing fugitive revealed

        Crime A tradie who crash-tackled an alleged criminal fugitive on a Glitter Strip bridge after a wild police chase.

        Inside Binna Burra disaster: 60ft flames were like a tsunami

        premium_icon Inside Binna Burra disaster: 60ft flames were like a tsunami

        Environment Six months on from the fires, the trauma continues

        Enduro debut before Hawaii return for Ironman

        premium_icon Enduro debut before Hawaii return for Ironman

        News A complete health overhaul that took Pete Jacobs out of triathlon for a year now...

        ROLLING COVERAGE: Tweed Heads council planning meeting

        premium_icon ROLLING COVERAGE: Tweed Heads council planning meeting

        News Rolling coverage of the Tweed Heads council meeting today