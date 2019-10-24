Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Woman allegedly stabbed pet cat 20 times

by Mitchell Van Homrigh
24th Oct 2019 11:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A woman who allegedly stabbed her pet cat 20 times before throwing it off a balcony in Dee Why has been charged with multiple animal cruelty offences.

On Wednesday about 8.20am police were called to a unit on Moorambra Rd, Dee Why where they found a dead cat which had been stabbed 20 times.

Following a brief investigation, officers took the 19-year-old cat owner to the Northern Beaches hospital for a mental health assessment.

She was then arrested by police and charged with multiple animal cruelty offences including torture.

A second cat was found in the unit and the RSPCA is now looking after the animal.

The woman's bail was refused and she is due to face Manly Local Court today.

More Stories

animal cruelty court crime editors picks

Top Stories

    Man breaks into house, steals six pack of beer

    premium_icon Man breaks into house, steals six pack of beer

    News A man who broke into a relative’s house and stole a six pack of beer will stay in jail

    Brutal last moments before car crashed into trees

    premium_icon Brutal last moments before car crashed into trees

    News Police now know something far more sinister happened

    Friend of crash victim warns of road terror

    premium_icon Friend of crash victim warns of road terror

    News Friend of crash victim warns of the dangers of a notorious Tweed road