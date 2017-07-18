Woman and child missing from Far North Coast

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate Tarryn Leigh Corlet and her child. They are believed missing from the Far North Coast.

POLICE are appealing for public help to find a mother and her daughter believed to have gone missing from the Tweed.

Tarryn Leigh Corlet, 43, and her four-year-old daughter were last believed to be in the Kingscliff area.

Police, family and friends are concerned for the welfare of Tarryn and her daughter.

Police believe they may be travelling, possibly heading south to Melbourne.

Tweed Byron LAC officers have tried to locate the mother and child without success.

It's believed Tarryn may be driving a gold Toyota Corolla sedan with NSW registration QMC732.

Tarryn is described as Caucasian in appearance, 150cm to 155cm tall, with a thin build and short brown/ginger hair.

Police are urging anyone with information on this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/

Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence. We remind people they should not report crime information via our social media pages.