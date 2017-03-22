Woman arrested after jumping in river, man still on run

Mark Eade has three outstanding warrants for his arrest.

A WOMAN has been arrested after jumping into the Tweed River but the search continues for her boyfriend who remains on the run.

The warrants are conviction and court bench warrants, from Cowra.

Eade is believed to be in the Tweed Heads area, as his girlfriend was arrested yesterday by Tweed Heads police after jumping into the Tweed River in an attempt to evade officers.

Mark Eade's vehicle was searched at the time and police located drugs, knives and swords.

Eade's wallet was also located and is currently at Tweed Heads Police station.

Eade is also wanted on domestic violence and other offences in Queensland from early March.

He has no transport or wallet, and police believe he has no ties to the Tweed Heads area.

If any member of the public sights Mark Eade or has information on his whereabouts they can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Tweed Heads Police Station on 07 5536 0999.

Any information provided is treated as strictly confidential.