Woman arrested after police find meth, hunting knife.

A woman has been charged after she was found to have a have meth and a hunting knife in her possession in Cabarita.

A woman has been charged after she was found to have a have meth and a hunting knife in her possession in Cabarita.

Weapon charge

A WOMAN who was found to have meth and a hunting knife in her possession has been charged.

Police said about 10.15pm on Saturday, police were patrolling Tweed Coast Road in Cabarita when they saw a 27-year-old woman rummaging through a bag with a man near a toilet block.

The man tried to hide from police behind the toilets and then ran towards the beach.

Police spoke with the woman who was holding a torch and she was searched.

In the woman's bag, police found two plastic resealable bags believed to contain two grams of ice and another container with a liquid believed to be an illegal drug.

The woman was arrested and a further search found a hunting knife, cannabis, pharmaceutical medication, a glass pipe and a laser point.

She was taken to Tweed Heads Police station where she declined to be interviewed.

The woman was charged and will face Tweed Heads Local Court at a later date.

Drink driving

A MULLUMBIMBY man has been arrested for drink-driving after he was travelling at 110kph in a 60 zone.

Police said about 2am on Sunday, they were stationary on the Pacific Motorway in Ewingsdale when they saw a while car with NSW registration plates travelling at a fast speed.

The 110 kph speed limit had been reduced to 60 kph during that time due to an accident.

The vehicle was stopped and police could smell a strong scent of alcohol from the man's breath.

A breath test returned a positive result.

Police arrested the man and took him to Byron Bay Police Station where he recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.134.

He was charged with mid-range drink driving and will appear at Byron Bay Local Court on July 5. His licence was suspended.

Police assault

TWO men have been charged with assault after two police officers were allegedly assaulted in Byron Bay early on Friday.

Police were called to a nightclub on Jonson Street at 2am after two men became aggressive toward security guards when they were told to leave.

During an attempt to arrest the men, a struggle ensued during which the officers were assaulted. The pair fled the area and about 10.40am, two men, aged 28 and 29, attended Byron Bay Police Station where they were arrested.

The 29-year-old was charged with assaulting police, causing actual bodily harm, resisting police, inciting to resist/hinder a police officer and using offensive language in a public place.

The 28-year-old was charged with resisting arrest.

The leading senior constable sustained stomach, finger, neck and chin injuries.