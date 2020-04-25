Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman is in custody and is expected to be charged with attempted murder after a stabbing attack.
A woman is in custody and is expected to be charged with attempted murder after a stabbing attack.
Crime

Woman arrested after stabbing

25th Apr 2020 11:05 AM

A man is in hospital with serious injuries and a woman is in custody following a stabbing in Adelaide.

Police and paramedics were called to a property at suburban Kilburn early on Saturday after reports of a domestic dispute.

Patrols found a 22-year-old man with a serious stab wound to the chest.

He was taken to the Royal Adelaide Hospital with his injuries considered life-threatening.

A woman ran from the home, jumping a rear fence but was quickly detained.

Police say she is expected to be charged with attempted murder.

Originally published as Woman arrested after SA stabbing

crime police violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: How long Tweed's beachside carparks will be closed

        premium_icon REVEALED: How long Tweed's beachside carparks will be closed

        News Rolling coverage of today's extraordinary Tweed Shire Council meeting to discuss the possible extended closure of beachside car parks

        ANZAC DAY: Why Tweed man won't miss respecting our heroes

        ANZAC DAY: Why Tweed man won't miss respecting our heroes

        News The Matthews family has a proud military history across 100 years

        VOTE PREVIEW: Councillors weigh in on beach carpark closures

        premium_icon VOTE PREVIEW: Councillors weigh in on beach carpark closures

        News We contacted councillors for their thoughts prior to the debate

        'Far from perfect': Tweed expert reveals JobKeeper loophole

        premium_icon 'Far from perfect': Tweed expert reveals JobKeeper loophole

        Business Businesses have pulled out of the scheme because of a clause