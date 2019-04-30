Woman arrested after school teacher stabbed with scissors

A Byron Bay woman is expected to be charged later today after a school teacher was stabbed with scissors.

A BYRON Bay woman is expected to be charged later today after she allegedly stabbed a teacher and forced a school into lockdown.

NSW Police said a woman was assisting police with inquiries after the incident this morning.

Shortly after 7am, police were called to a school on Kingsley Street, Byron Bay following reports a man had been stabbed.

Police will allege a 28-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman were speaking at the school before she approached him with what's believed to be a pair of scissors.

The man, a teacher at the premises, suffered cuts to his face and arm.

The woman then fled the scene.

Officers from the Tweed Byron Police District established a crime scene and the school was placed into lockdown.

The man was treated at the scene before he was taken to Byron Central Hospital for further treatment.

He has since been transferred to Tweed Hospital to undergo surgery in a stable condition.

Following inquiries, police arrested a 36-year-old woman at a home on Beach Side Drive, Suffolk Park at around 10.30am.

She is currently being interviewed by police, with charges expected later today.

The lockdown was lifted before 11am, with the school now operating as per normal.