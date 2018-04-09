Woman arrested for drugs as police hunt headbutt attacker

A WOMAN who was found driving in Tweed Heads with ice, scales, baggies and a crack pipe has been charged with drug possession.

Police say they were conducting a patrol on Kennedy Drive in Tweed Heads where they ended up driving behind a gold-coloured Toyota Camry.

Due to information provided to police, the vehicle was searched and a small pouch was found in the boot holding a crack pipe, 100 small empty bags, electronic scales and an amount of ice.

The items were seized and the woman was summonsed to the Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday, May 7.

Meanwhile, police are looking for a young man who head-butted a former friend after reaching out to shake his hand.

Police say the 16-year-old victim was walking with friends on the footpath of Leisure Drive at Banora Point near Banora Central, when they saw another group of males walking towards them.

The victim knew one of the males but had a falling out with him six months earlier.

The male approached the victim and held out his hand for a handshake, but when the victim shook his hand, the youth took off his hat and head-butted him in the face.

The victim ran away towards a friend's house and was chased briefly before the attacker got into a car and left.

Police are investigating the incident with the view of laying an assault charge occasioning actual bodily harm.