Woman arrested in Tweed Heads following ice haul

A woman was busted with more than $15,000 worth of ice in Tweed Heads.

A woman was busted with more than $15,000 worth of ice in Tweed Heads. Radspunk

A SYDNEY woman who was busted by police with more than $15,000 worth of ice in Tweed Heads has been refused bail.

Tweed Police said they were patrolling Tweed Heads about 3am on Friday night when they stopped a white Subaru sedan which was driving on Dry Dock Road at Tweed Heads.

Police later searched the three occupants and the vehicle where they found dug paraphernalia and a small glass bottle containing ice and cannabis.

A 28-year-old woman from Colyton was arrested and taken to the Tweed Heads Police Station where a further search located another bag of ice.

The woman was charged with supply a Prohibited Drug, two counts of Possess Prohibited Drug and refused bail to appear at the Tweed Heads Local Court on October 15.

The weight of the ice was 28.5 grams and the cannabis was two grams.