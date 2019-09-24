Menu
Crime

Woman arrested over her mother’s cold case death

by Nick Hansen
24th Sep 2019 11:15 AM
A woman has been arrested over her mother's death 18 years ago.

The 56-year-old was found dead in her home in Lansvale by police responding to reports of a break in there about 9.45pm on November 2, 2001.

Her daughter, now aged 45, was arrested outside a Bondi Junction apartment by detectives about 7.45am today.

A post-mortem examination found Ms Jones died from strangulation and a stab wound to the neck.

Local police and the homicide squad investigated at the time however nobody was charged.

The case was referred to the Unsolved Homicide Unit after a 2007 inquest and in 2017 detectives formed Strike Force Trancas II to re-examine the files.

The woman is currently at Waverley Police Station where police said she is expected to be charged.

cold case death fatality murder

