COURT: A woman breached her police protection notice by sending threatening texts to her partner while she was in labour. Picture: iStock
Crime

Mum-to-be breaches protection order while giving birth

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
1st Jul 2020 1:00 PM | Updated: 1:38 PM
A GLADSTONE woman sent threatening texts to her partner because she was in labour and her partner was not there, a court was told.

The woman, 31, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to contravening a police protection notice.

The court heard the woman sent multiple threatening text messages and Facebook messages to the aggrieved.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said the reason his client sent the texts was she was in an 18 hour labour and was having difficulty giving birth.

Mr Pepito said she had been "been sending texts out of frustration" as the man was supposed to be with her during the labour.

No conviction was recorded.

