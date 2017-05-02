Woman calls partner and discovers he's died on beach

A MAN in his 40s has died on Surfers Paradise beach on Monday night.

At 9.35pm paramedics were called to assist someone who was trying to resuscitate the man believed to be a tourist.

He was found not breathing and CPR was administered before paramedics arrived on scene.

The man unfortunately could not be revived and he was declared dead on the beach.

The man's partner had been trying to locate him by ringing his mobile phone.

Police answered it and told the woman the tragic news.

Shortly after she arrived on the scene.

While Scenes of Crime officers are investigating the death it appears to be non-suspicious and was likely a heart attack.

The death occurred on the beach opposite the corner of The Esplanade and View Ave.

Onlookers were shocked and upset to see the body covered with a sheet so close to the party precinct.