A 37-year-old Gympie woman was intercepted by police after her car was seen moving in and out of the lane throughout road works along the Bruce Highway on Monday.
Crime

Woman caught driving drunk, texting on Bruce Hwy

24th Jul 2019 2:49 PM | Updated: 25th Jul 2019 4:21 AM
A 37-YEAR-OLD woman has been arrested and charged after she was caught using her phone while driving five times over the limit on the Bruce Highway.

The Gympie woman was stopped by police after the car was seen moving in and out of the lane through roadworks at Forest Glen on Monday.

The driver told police she was not only using her phone while driving, but currently had a disqualified license due to a previous drink driving charge. She also produced a positive roadside breath test of 0.273.

 

The woman was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and driving of a motor vehicle without a driver's licence.

She will appear in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on August 5.

Senior Sergeant Malcolm Lilley from the Road Policing Unit said driving was a task that required all of your attention.

"Even the smallest distraction can be deadly," Sen-Sgt Lilley said.

"The dangers of using a mobile phone and driving under the influence cannot be underestimated."

