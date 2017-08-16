25°
News

Woman caught sleeping in stolen car, arrested

16th Aug 2017 8:01 AM
Tweed police arrested two people for drugs and theft.
Tweed police arrested two people for drugs and theft. Trevor Veale

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

TWO people have been charged by police over night in relation to a stolen vehicle and an amount of drugs in the Tweed area.

At some point on Monday, August 7 a silver Honda CR-V was stolen from a home at Tweed Heads West after an alleged break in.

About 11.15pm yesterday, patrolling police from Tweed Byron Local Area Command located the vehicle parked in Prowse Street, Tweed Heads South.

The officers immediately arrested a 29-year-old woman who was found asleep in the front passenger seat and a short time later located a man in a nearby backyard.

The 23-year-old man and woman were conveyed to Tweed Heads Police Station.

The man was later charged with aggravated break and enter to commit a serious indictable offence, stealing a motor vehicle, disposing of stolen property, trespassing, unlicensed (never held) and possessing a prohibited drug.

The woman was charged with being carried in conveyance, goods in custody (motor vehicle), possessing a prohibited drug and possessing drug equipment.

The man was refused bail to appear at Tweed Heads Local Court today.

The woman was granted conditional bail to appear at Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday 4 September 2017.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  break-in drugs honda cr-v stolen car tweed heads

More than 130 tradies, staff hit by collapse of builder

More than 130 tradies, staff hit by collapse of builder

THE collapse of a Queensland building company has left 133 tradies and staff more than $3.4 million out of pocket and 35 would-be home-owners in limbo.

The Tweed a hit for exchange students

SUNNY EXPERIENCE: South Korean students spent 10 days exploring the region with their hosts from Wollumbin High School.

Students give South Korean visitors insight into life on the Tweed

Collectors headline garden concert

ON STAGE: The Heart Collectors will headline the O'Heart Festival Garden Concert this month.

Tyalgum's own folk band will headline this garden concert

'HOLY SH**': Humpback hooked by boy on fishing trip

Nicholas and Glenn Brasen with Tyler Bryce, with a much smaller - but still impressive - catch during the fishing trip where they hooked a humpback whale off the Kingscliff coast.

A Tweed Coast father and son were shocked after hooking a whale

Local Partners

PHOTO GALLERY: Camera club captures Upper Clarence beauty

THE majestic landscape and wildlife in the surrounds of Coombadjha Art Studio provided the perfect backdrop for a Grafton Camera Club photo camp.

SEARCH FOR BEN: No luck finding horse after weekend search

Horse riders are given some instructions and mapping before they head out to look for "Ben" the horse, lost in the national park after the tragic death of his rider last week.

Searchers come from across country to help look for missing horse

Jemma's bewitching voice

STAGE PRESENCE: Suzie Mathers and Jemma Rix in a scene from Wicked The Musical.

Wicked musical theatre star Jemma Rix has released her debut album.

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

NCEIA Dolphin Awards looking for the best of 2017

NEVER TOO LATE: Ivan Perger, 66, received his first NCEIA Dolphin Award in the folk category in 2014.

Entries to the North Coast music awards are now open

‘Lose 10 kilos in two weeks’

A WEIGHT loss meal plan which can strip 10kg in two weeks sparked a $300,000 bidding war on last night’s Shark Tank.

MOVIE REVIEW: A hillbilly heist with heart

Daniel Craig in a scene from the movie Logan Lucky.

Ocean’s 11 director steals hearts again with Logan Lucky.

Sharks slam ‘stupid’ pitch: ‘I’m sick of it’

Dr Glen Richards gives the guys a serve.

THE investors are faced with their biggest pet peeve again tonight.

Awkward encounter on The Defenders set

Defenders assemble: Krysten Ritter, Finn Jones, Charlie Cox and Mike Colter in a scene from Marvel's The Defenders.

On set with Marvel's The Defenders cast in New York.

Amber Heard hilariously trolls Barnaby Joyce online

Heard vs. Joyce: It’s on.

Aquaman actress is getting her own back after dog apology video.

Ryan Reynolds ‘devastated’ by stuntwoman’s death

Ryan Reynolds in a scene from the movie Deadpool.

A FEMALE stunt driver working on the set of Deadpool 2 has died.

Fifi Box: 'I was sexually assaulted by male celebrity'

"You could argue I’ve been sexually assaulted."

ELEVATED CHARACTER HOME WITH STUNNING OCEAN AND BUSHLAND VIEWS

28 Myeerimba Parade, Tweed Heads West 2485

House 3 1 2 Buyers Range...

A large North facing timber deck provides you and your family with the perfect spot to entertain while soaking in the lush, green surrounds & stunning ocean &...

Expansive Family Home with Stunning Views

661 Terranora Road, Terranora 2486

House 4 3 3 Auction

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY AUGUST 19TH 12:00 - 12:30PM This large home is the perfect base for family, extended family and friends to be entertained...

Perfectly Positioned Apartment - 850 Metres to Kirra Beach

4/22 Binya Avenue, Tweed Heads 2485

House 2 1 1 $300,000

This property is perfect for anyone seeking a relaxed, beachside lifestyle or an excellent investment opportunity. - Two generous sized bedrooms both with built...

Freshly Renovated Family Home with a Pool

106 Terranora Road, Banora Point 2486

House 4 3 4 $685,000 ...

On an elevated 765m2 block, this renovated home ticks all the boxes for large family living. Offering an abundance of space, the solid brick and tile residence...

Great First Home Buying or a Solid Investment Opportunity

6/135 Kennedy Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

Unit 2 1 1 $225,000 ...

This neat and tidy, top level unit is in a handy location just minutes from Kirra beachfront and the shopping and dining precinct of Coolangatta. The solid...

Solid Double Storey Home With Dual Living Potential

1 Fraser Drive, Tweed Heads South 2486

House 4 2 3 $510,000

This great 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home on a generous 626m2 corner block has something for everyone in the family. Comfortable lounge and living areas, a lovely...

Fully Renovated Home Offering Total Privacy, Generous Living And Stunning Tweed River Views

21 Anconia Avenue, Tweed Heads West 2485

House 3 2 2 $580,000 ...

Backing onto a nature reserve and the Tweed River this home offers an element of bush charm seldom found so close to town. At the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, the...

Spacious character-filled duplex, offers plenty of scope to add your own personal touches

2/18 Toolona Avenue, Banora Point 2486

House 2 1 2 $399,000

Privately positioned within a short stroll of Banora Shopping Village this spacious character-filled duplex, offers plenty of scope to add your own personal...

A New Lifestyle Awaits with an Income Provided - Mount Nimmel Camp Ground

271 Austinville Road, Mudgeeraba 4213

Rural 10 8 10 $1,900,000

The owners of Mount Nimmel camping ground are ready to move on, providing a great opportunity for the astute buyer or a large family seeking a unique lifestyle...

Refurbished ground floor two bedroom Greenbank apartment

6/9 Endeavour Parade, Tweed Heads 2485

Unit 2 1 1 $395,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY AUGUST 19TH 11:00 - 11:30AM Recently revamped with fresh flooring, a new kitchen keeping the retro feel Enjoy the spacious...

Developer tears up couple's contract for new home

Jade and Edward Roberts were stung by the sunset clause on the first day of their honeymoon.

The developer has the right to do this under the sunset clause

Reports of Ibrahim family connections to farm and food hub

John Ibrahimat Bluesfest 2012.

REPORTS circulate colourful Sydney family have investments on the NR

Stunning, heritage-listed Coast home going under the hammer

STUNNING: Buderim House, a stunning heritage-listed Queenslander estate, is going to auction.

Coast home that played host to royalty is set for auction

Internet king Kim Dotcom house-hunting

Kim Dotcom and his partner Elizabeth Donnelly have apparently been in Queenstown scoping out houses. Photo / Kim Dotcom

Dotcom tweeted pictures and video of himself and partner Elizabeth Donnelly