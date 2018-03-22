Menu
Login
A woman has been charged after a lengthy police pursuit on the North Coast.
A woman has been charged after a lengthy police pursuit on the North Coast. Trevor Veale
Crime

Woman charged after day-long pursuit

Liana Turner
by
22nd Mar 2018 8:00 AM

A NORTH Coast woman has been charged with 11 offences after a police pursuit.

Tweed Byron Police District Acting Inspector Jackie Lilley said the lengthy pursuit began at Kingscliff early Tuesday morning.

Acting Inspector Lilley said the pursuit spanned up to the Queensland border and a 26-year-old woman was arrested and charged about midnight.

The Pottsville woman was charged with breaching bail conditions, demanding property with intent to steal, possessing a prohibited drug, having custody of a knife in a public place, taking and driving a conveyance without consent, engaging in a police pursuit, being armed with intent to commit an indictable offence and several traffic offences.

She faced Tweed Heads Local Court today and was remanded in custody until her next appearance next Monday.

northern rivers crime police pursuit tweed byron police district tweed heads local court
Lismore Northern Star
EXCLUSIVE: 'Police are not going home safe and well'

EXCLUSIVE: 'Police are not going home safe and well'

Crime SOME of the region's top police officers have revealed they're increasingly worried about their officers, with "too many" suffering serious injuries on the job.

Busy morning for Tweed firies

Busy morning for Tweed firies

News Vehicle on fire, oil spill on busy surburban road

Heirloom found: Recipe book discovered in Tweed op shop

Heirloom found: Recipe book discovered in Tweed op shop

News Family thrilled but hunt begins for second book.

How to stop Facebook from grabbing your data

How to stop Facebook from grabbing your data

News How Facebook can grab your data, and what to do to stop it

Local Partners