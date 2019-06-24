Woman charged after Murwillumbah van robbery pursuit

Police arrested a female believed to have been involved in a pursuit on Thursday.

A WOMAN has been charged following a dramatic robbery in Murwillumbah on Thursday which saw thieves steal a security van while armed with a gun.

On Saturday about 3.20am, police saw a white Mazda at the intersection of William and Wollumbin streets at Murwillumbah.

Police noticed the vehicle matched the description of a person's vehicle that was involved in the pursuit on Thursday afternoon.

They saw a man driving the car and a woman in the passenger seat.

When the car saw the police vehicle, it harshly accelerated away along Nullum St.

Police activated all warning devices and a pursuit was initiated but was stopped after the vehicle was seen speeding between 80-100km/h in a 50km/h zone.

Shortly after, police patrolling the Bray Park area saw the car stopped in the middle of the road at Park Avenue with its doors open.

Police engaged in a foot pursuit and caught the the female passenger in bushland. The male driver escaped.

The female was arrested and returned to Tweed Heads Police Station.

She had three outstanding warrants and was charged with possessing a knife and ecstasy.

She was refused bail and is due to appear at Tweed Heads Local Court today.