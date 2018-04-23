Woman charged after using fake $50 notes in shopping centre

A woman from Upper Coomera has been charged after she used two fake $50 notes at a Tweed Shopping Centre.

POLICE have charged a 27-year-old woman from Upper Coomera with possessing counterfeit notes and a raft of other offences after she tried using fake $50 notes at a Tweed Heads Shopping Centre.

Police said on Tuesday April 10, the woman visited a Tweed Heads Shopping Centre and allegedly used two counterfeit notes to make purchases, but got away before police arrived.

The woman was arrested by police on Saturday, April 21 when she was seen outside another shopping centre.

A search by police found eight counterfeit $50 notes, a box cutter, and a stolen purse and bank card.

She was charged with three counts of utter a counterfeit note and one count each of possessing counterfeit notes, possessing a cutting implement, possessing property stolen outside NSW and goods in custody suspected of being stolen.

The woman was charged and granted bail to appear before Tweed Heads Local court on May 7.