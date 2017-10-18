24°
News

Woman charged over death of outlaw bikie associate

Police have extradited a woman from Queensland in relation to a fatal shooting in Tweed Heads.
Police have extradited a woman from Queensland in relation to a fatal shooting in Tweed Heads. Paul Donaldson BUN120617POL2

POLICE have extradited a woman from Queensland and charged her with being an accessory after the fact of murder over a fatal shooting of a man connected to an outlaw bikie gang.

Ace Hall, 31, died at Tweed Heads District Hospital on June 24 after he was allegedly dumped at the hospital nursing a gunshot wound.

Police denied reports that Mr Hall was a member of an outlaw motorcycle gang.

Strike Force Varndell - a joint strike force between State Crime Command's Homicide Squad, Tweed/Byron Local Area Command and Queensland Police - was established to investigate Mr Hall's death.

On Monday, Queensland police arrested a 27-year-old woman with out incident.

She appeared at Southport Magistrates Court and Strike Force detectives were granted extradition of the woman to NSW where she was later charged.

The woman was refused bail to appear at Tweed Heads Local Court today.

Topics:  fatal shooting northern rivers court northern rivers crime police tweed heads

Lismore Northern Star
Region's hospitals need to fill 53 jobs

Region's hospitals need to fill 53 jobs

Health district downplays concerns over the number of vacant positions across the region's hospitals

Creek bites return as woman left bleeding

MIXED FEELINGS: Cudgen Creek is a popular destination for those looking to cool off, but recently saw one woman sporting nasty bites (inset).

In Cudgen Creek;s pristine waters, you don't expect to be attacked

Crews tackle suspicious development fire

Fire crews were called to a blaze in a development office in Tweed Heads overnight.

Fire crews called development's office in Tweed Heads overnight

Boaties under watch with new safety cameras

ON WATCH: Point Danger Marine Rescue Deputy Commander Nick Wythe has welcomed a camera for extra safety of boaties crossing the Tweed Bar.

Tweed bar crossing made safer with live-streaming webcams

Local Partners