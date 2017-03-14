Woman charged over fatal river crash

A WOMAN has been charged after a fatal crash into the Tweed River last year.

Just before 2pm on Friday September 23, emergency services were called to the Tweed Valley Way, Condong, 25km south west of Tweed Heads, where they found a sedan fully submerged.

A 53-year-old woman, who was travelling in the front passenger seat, suffered critical injuries and died on Wednesday October 12.

The driver, a then-33-year-old woman, was also taken to The Tweed Hospital; however, her injuries were not life-threatening.

Richmond Crash Investigation Unit officers yesterday travelled to a home in Queensland, where they arrested a 34-year-old woman, police media confirmed.

The woman has been charged with dangerous driving occasioning death, negligent driving causing death, and not keep left of dividing line.

The woman is due to appear in Murwillumbah Local Court on Tuesday May 23.

She is not permitted to drive in NSW.