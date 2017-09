Police have charged a Bogangar woman after the vehicle she was driving rolled at Stokers Siding.

A BOGANGAR woman has been charged with high-range drink-driving after her car flipped onto its roof at Stokers Siding on Sunday.

Police were called to the scene on Stokers Rd about 9.50am.

Police said the woman was lucky to escape with only minor injuries.

The driver was breath-tested and returned a positive roadside reading.

She was arrested and taken to Murwillumbah Police Station, where a breath analysis returned a high reading.

The woman will face Murwillumbah Local Court.