A woman allegedly stole donated goods intended for firefighters.
Crime

Woman charged with stealing from fireys

by Phoebe Loomes
26th Dec 2019 12:45 PM

A woman is due in court today after she allegedly stole goods donated to the NSW Rural Fire Service on Christmas Day.

The woman, 37, allegedly forced her way into a supermarket in western Sydney at about 3.40pm yesterday, according to NSW Police.

Once inside the supermarket on Railway Terrace in Schofields, the woman allegedly stole food, mobile phone SIM cards and a trolley that was filled with items that had been donated to members of the NSW RFS.

Police were notified of the alleged robbery and made attempts to stop the woman and a man, 48, as they drove away from the supermarket along Railway Terrace in a northern direction. Police allege as they pursued the woman she did not stop, and officers began following the car with a helicopter.

A short time later the vehicle stopped after hitting a fence in St Albans Road and the man and woman were arrested.

The woman was taken to Riverstone Police Station and charged with break, enter and steal, and negligent driving. Bail was refused. She will appear in Parramatta Bail Court today.

The man was charged with possession of a prescribed substance.

He was granted conditional bail and is due in Blacktown Local Court on February 3.

