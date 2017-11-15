Woman critical after bike and ute collide

Menu
A cyclist has been taken to the Gold Coast University Hospital after she collided with a utility in Coolangatta.
Liana Turner
A WOMAN is in a critical condition after her bicycle collided with a vehicle in Coolangatta this morning.

Police said early investigations indicated the 47-year-old woman was riding down a steep slope on Marine Pde about 6.10am when she collided with a utility.

The utility had been travelling in the opposite direction, before turning right into Petrie St.

The woman was flung from her bike onto the road.

She sustained serious injuries to her face and legs, along with internal injuries.

She was taken to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Policelink on 131 444 or online.

Information can be shared anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Topics:  bicycle crash coolangatta crash gold coast police

Tweed Daily News
