A WOMAN has died after falling from a cliff in Darwin.

A police spokeswoman confirmed the 24-year-old died as a result of injuries sustained in the fall early on Sunday morning.

"Police responded to a report of a 24-year-old woman falling off the (cliff) around 4am on July 7," she said.

"Unfortunately she succumbed to her injuries.

"A report will be prepared for the coroner."

It is understood the fall was an accident.