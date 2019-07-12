Woman dies in wild winds as NSW braces for severe weather

THE intense winds had Endeavour Energy scrambling yesterday after falling trees and branches left almost 4000 properties across the Southern Highlands, Blue Mountains and South Coast without power

The SES has responded to more than 50 calls for assistance in the Blue Mountains with almost 1000 homes still without power.

The Bureau of Meteorology expects their severe weather warning will hold well into Saturday afternoon.

The Bureau of Meteorology has continued to issue severe weather warnings for Friday for parts of NSW's south east including, the Illawarra, Southern Tablelands, parts of the South Coast and the Central Tablelands.

Average gusts will range from 60-70 km/h with peaks in excess of 90km/h.

In Sydney, the worst of the winds will be found near the coastline, with a dramatic drop in temperature expected for tomorrow.

Huge snowfalls are expected on the NSW snowfields. Picture: Perisher

Temperatures in Sydney won't climb much higher than 13C on Saturday, a sharp drop from the forecast high of 19C for Friday.

Further south, families on holiday can expect large dumps of snow. Both Thredbo and Perisher are expecting blizzards during the next 24 hours.