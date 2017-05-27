22°
Woman dies in tinny collision in Queensland

Clare Armstrong, The Courier-Mail | 27th May 2017 8:53 PM
Police are investigating the collision of two boats on the Gold Coast.
Police are investigating the collision of two boats on the Gold Coast.

A WOMAN has died after two boats collided in waters off the Gold Coast this evening.

Police said the 33-year-old woman was travelling southbound in a tinny near Couran Cove, Broadwater when the boat crossed into the path of a 7 metre cruiser causing the collision at about 5:30pm.

The other occupant of the tinny, a 41-year-old man, received a head injury and was taken to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

No one on board the larger cruiser was injured.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the incident.

Topics:  boating death editors picks gold coast

A WOMAN has died after two boats collided in waters off the Gold Coast this evening.

