Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Woman drove with no front wheel: cops
Woman drove with no front wheel: cops
Crime

Woman drove with no front wheel: cops

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
17th Dec 2020 9:27 AM

A Perth woman will face court for allegedly driving without a front wheel after a bystander seized her keys.

The 31-year-old Harrisdale woman was seen driving "recklessly" in Byford last month with the driver's side wheel of her Holden Captiva worn down to the brake caliper, police allege.

The 31-year-old woman was intercepted by a concerned member of the public who reported seeing sparks fly off the car.
The 31-year-old woman was intercepted by a concerned member of the public who reported seeing sparks fly off the car.

A member of the public followed the woman along the South Western Highway about 2.40am on Sunday, November 8 as the car travelled erratically along the highway.

The wheel was worn down to its brake caliper.
The wheel was worn down to its brake caliper.

Police say sparks and debris were reportedly coming off the vehicle, which came to a stop at an intersection at which time the bystander seized the woman's keys and called police.

Upon their arrival, the woman was breathalysed, where she allegedly reported a reading of more than .008.

The woman will now appear before the courts and has had her license disqualified.
The woman will now appear before the courts and has had her license disqualified.

She will front Armadale Magistrates Court on Friday with one count of reckless driving and one count of drink driving. Her car was seized and she has been disqualified from driving until further notice.

Originally published as Woman drove with no front wheel: cops

More Stories

crime dangerous driving drink driving editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rain set to ease, but be wary of more thunderstorms

        Premium Content Rain set to ease, but be wary of more thunderstorms

        News THE Bureau of Meteorology has warned Northern Rivers residents to prepare for more wild weather, which could bring flash flooding.

        Parts of Tweed Valley could face moderate flooding overnight

        Parts of Tweed Valley could face moderate flooding overnight

        News Weather bureau warns the river level could reach 4 metres overnight

        Justice put on hold as floodwater impacts CBD

        Premium Content Justice put on hold as floodwater impacts CBD

        News TWO towns’ court listings have been affected by the severe weather.

        SES issues 'all clear' for some towns but flood risk remains

        Premium Content SES issues 'all clear' for some towns but flood risk remains

        News The SES has deemed it safe to return to placed that were at risk