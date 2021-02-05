Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The search continues at Kurrawa Beach after a man went missing following a swim overnight. Sadly a woman has drowned.
The search continues at Kurrawa Beach after a man went missing following a swim overnight. Sadly a woman has drowned.
News

Woman drowns, man missing after late-night swim

by Danielle O’Neal
5th Feb 2021 6:53 AM | Updated: 7:55 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A woman has drowned and a man is missing after the pair went swimming at a Gold Coast beach on Thursday night.

Emergency services were called to Kurrawa Beach in Broadbeach about 10.15pm after a woman's body washed up on the beach.

The search for the man resumed early on Friday morning, with the Rescue 500 Helicopter assisting.


It's understood the man and woman were seen in CCTV footage earlier on Thursday evening outside the Kurrawa Surf Club before it's believed they went for a swim.

The woman is believed to be a 29-year-old from Victoria on holidays in Queensland.

The 32-year-old man is believed to be a local.

A search of the beach late on Thursday night uncovered clothing and car keys believed to belong to the pair. The man's car was also found in a nearby car park.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have information to contact them on 131444.

Originally published as Woman drowns, man missing after late-night swim

More Stories

drowning editors picks gold coast

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Monitored for months: Cocaine ring case founded on warrants

        Premium Content Monitored for months: Cocaine ring case founded on warrants

        Crime A bartender and Instagram “influencer” was among a group monitored for months before police swooped on their alleged drug supply operation.

        Push for public servants to flock to regions despite housing crisis

        Premium Content Push for public servants to flock to regions despite housing...

        News NSW Deputy Premier plans to help cut red tape to make sure regional jobs thrive.

        Historical Ballina property to go under the hammer

        Premium Content Historical Ballina property to go under the hammer

        Property The 135-year-old, 14-room property will go to auction this weekend.

        'Just taser me you dumb c***': Haas' expletive outburst

        Premium Content 'Just taser me you dumb c***': Haas' expletive outburst

        Crime Broncos NRL star in court over allegedly being verbally abusive towards police