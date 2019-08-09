Woman faces charges for replica pistol, stun gun

A South Grafton woman has been jailed after she was found in possession of a replica pistol and two stun guns.

A SOUTH Grafton woman, found to be in possession of a replica pistol and two stun-guns has been sentenced.

Simone Lee Gentle, 41, appeared in Grafton Local Court on Wednesday over charges of possessing an unauthorised pistol and possessing a prohibited weapon without a permit.

Gentle was also sentenced for a number of other charges, including shoplifting, larceny and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

According to police facts, at 4.15pm on June 2 this year, police attended a South Grafton property after receiving information Gentle, who was wanted for outstanding warrants, was at her deceased partner's apartment.

When police arrived Gentle answered the door.

She was placed under arrest.

Asked if she wanted anything from the unit, Gentle directed police to a canvas bag under clothing in the lounge room.

Police told Gentle they needed to search the bag to ensure nothing could harm them or her, as she was going into custody.

Gentle then became erratic and yelled for police to leave the bag and not search it.

Police searched the bag, and the premises were declared a crime scene.

A search warrant was executed, and a replica Sig Sauer pistol and two electronic stun guns were found.

Gentle's lawyer Geraldine Gallagher said her client's criminal history was a result of her substance abuse, and the pistol was owned by her former partner.

Ms Gallagher said her client had intended to turn the weapons in to police before she was arrested.

Magistrate Kathy Crittenden sentenced Gentle to nine months behind bars, a nine-month intensive corrections order and a two-year community corrections order.

Gentle was also sentenced for a driving offence, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.