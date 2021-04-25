Woman flown to hospital after horse fall

The Westpac Lifesaver Helicopter was able to take the injured person to the Gold Coast for medical attention.

A woman has been flown to the Gold Coast University Hospital after a horse fall.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked by New South Wales Ambulance at 12.30pm on Sunday, April 25, after reports of a person had been injured during a horse fall at Zara, 18Km west of Murwillumbah.

NSW Ambulance Paramedics and the Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team treated the 47 year-old female rider for possible internal injuries.

She was then airlifted direct to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition, for further observation and medical treatment.