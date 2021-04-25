Menu
The Westpac Lifesaver Helicopter was able to take the injured person to the Gold Coast for medical attention.
News

Woman flown to hospital after horse fall

Javier Encalada
25th Apr 2021 3:29 PM
A woman has been flown to the Gold Coast University Hospital after a horse fall.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked by New South Wales Ambulance at 12.30pm on Sunday, April 25, after reports of a person had been injured during a horse fall at Zara, 18Km west of Murwillumbah.

NSW Ambulance Paramedics and the Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team treated the 47 year-old female rider for possible internal injuries.

She was then airlifted direct to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition, for further observation and medical treatment.

Lismore Northern Star

