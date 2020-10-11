Woman found alone at home with critical injuries

A woman suffered head injuries while home alone in northern NSW on Saturday night. Picture: AAP Image/James Ross

A woman suffered head injuries while home alone in northern NSW on Saturday night. Picture: AAP Image/James Ross

Detectives are trying to piece together how a woman suffered critical injuries while alone in a northern NSW house.

A family member found the 44-year-old with head injuries after arriving at the Elfran Ave home in Pottsville, south of Tweed Heads, about 6pm on Saturday.

Paramedics treated the injured woman at the scene before taking her to Tweed Heads District Hospital, where she was later transferred to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition.

She has since undergone surgery but her condition remains unchanged.

Police have been left puzzled by the bizarre incident and are waiting to interview the woman in hospital when her condition improves.

Detectives haven't ruled out if she was assaulted or if she was injured by misadventure.

A crime scene was established and an investigation has begun into the circumstances surrounding the incident to determine how and where the woman sustained her injuries.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the nearby area in the hours leading up to the discovery of the injured woman to come forward.