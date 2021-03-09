Menu
Woman found in shallow grave named

by Kathryn Bermingham
9th Mar 2021

 

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a 21-year-old woman after her body was found buried in a shallow grave in outback South Australia.

The 20-year-old appeared by video link in the Port Augusta Magistrates Court on Tuesday afternoon over the death of Jasmeen Kaur.

He was wearing a white gown and had one hand cuffed to a wall during the brief hearing.

The man was initially charged with failing to report a death to the coroner before he was further charged with murder.

In asking Magistrate Greg Fisher to order that the identities of the pair be kept secret, police prosecutor Wendy Priestley told the court that the murder investigation was "in its relative infancy".

"We're not exactly sure where crime scenes might be involved," she said.

"The defendant had travelled from Adelaide to the location, north of Hawker, where the body was located.

A man has been charged with murdering Jasmeen Kaur. Picture: SA police
"En route, he must necessarily have stopped at a service station or toilets somewhere along the way and the investigation is crucial."

Mr Fisher initially suppressed the name of both the accused and the victim, but the order was later revised to allow Ms Kaur's identification.

The young woman was last seen on Friday night at the suburban Adelaide nursing home where she worked.

She was reported missing, leading police to interview the man over the weekend.

Police have said he led detectives to an area at Moralana Creek, about 40km north of Hawker, where officers located a shallow grave.

They said the man denied any responsibility for the death despite knowing where the woman's body was buried.

Court documents reveal the alleged murder took place between March 4 and March 8 at Parachilna, about 50km north of where Ms Kaur's body was discovered.

They also say the man is in Australia on a student visa and has this year spent time in a mental health short stay unit.

Mr Fisher remanded him in custody and ordered him to reappear before the court in December.

