Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman is in an induced coma after a neighbour found her unresponsive in her apartment.
A woman is in an induced coma after a neighbour found her unresponsive in her apartment.
Crime

Woman found unresponsive in home

by Shiloh Payne
23rd Dec 2019 2:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN has been found unconscious in her Brisbane apartment over night.

Paramedics found the 44-year-old woman unresponsive and in a serious condition at 5.10pm in her Norman Park apartment.

A resident of the building found the woman and called emergency services.

A crime scene has been established and investigations are ongoing, a Queensland Police spokesman said.

It is unknown how long she had been there.

The woman remains in Royal Brisbane and Womens hospital in an induced coma.

crime sceen police woman

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Shop offers free Christmas presents for all

        Shop offers free Christmas presents for all

        Community Santa’s helper Dennis Stevenson is giving away free Christmas presents in his Ocean Shores shop until 6pm Tuesday

        String of crimes keeps police busy

        premium_icon String of crimes keeps police busy

        Crime The week was a busy one for Tweed-Byron police, with multiple break ins, animal...

        Illegal dumpers beware as council imposes new fines

        premium_icon Illegal dumpers beware as council imposes new fines

        Council News People caught illegally dumping waste in the Tweed can expect to be fined up $8000...

        Drivers warned of ‘serious issues’ on roads

        Drivers warned of ‘serious issues’ on roads

        News Travellers in NSW are being urged to rethink any holiday driving