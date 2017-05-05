Woman hides from police in wardrobe at Banora Point

Man shot in the leg

A MAN was shot in the leg during a violent burglary in Coolangatta on Thursday. Two men wearing balaclavas forced entry to a home in Rutledge St at about 2.05am. Queensland police said there was a fight with one of the occupants of the house, a 32-year-old man, and he sustained a gunshot wound to his left thigh. The two men took a safe containing cash and a set of keys to an Audi before fleeing the scene in the vehicle, a black 2012 Audi Q3, with Queensland registration NV05. The 32-year-old man was transported to the Tweed Heads Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is urged to call Policelink on 131 444.

Charges for woman

A WOMAN from Tweed Heads is facing charges after she was allegedly caught with another person's prescription drugs and eftpos card. Police stopped the 47-year-old at 2.25pm on April 27 when she had been walking near Boyd St, Tweed Heads. The female appeared to be under the influence of drugs and following a search she was arrested and charged with possessing a prescribed restricted substance and goods in custody suspected of being stolen. She was bailed to appear before Tweed Heads Local Court on May 15.

Hiding in wardrobe

A WOMAN has tried to evade police by hiding in a wardrobe only to be found and arrested. The 20-year-old from Banora Point was wanted after an incident in which she allegedly failed to pay a taxi fare and got into a fight with the female driver. Police said during the altercation the taxi driver saw a large kitchen knife in the female's bag and she only fled when a passing motorist came to the driver's aid. Police arrested the woman about 10.45am on April 28 after finding her hiding in the wardrobe. She was charged with dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception. She also had an outstanding warrant issued for charges including possessing a prohibited drug and entering enclosed lands. She was refused bail to appear before a Lismore court on May 1.

Firearm charges

A TWEED man has been charged with several firearm-related offences after someone found a guitar case that allegedly had a rifle in it by the side of the road.

The witness was driving along Coolamon Scenic Drive at Mullumbimby when he spotted a musical instrument case of the side of the road on December 26. Police began investigating and arrested a 37-year-old man at Wooyung on April 27. He was refused bail to appear at a Tweed court on May 1.