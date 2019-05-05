Menu
Login
A woman has been taken to hospital in a stable condition.
A woman has been taken to hospital in a stable condition.
News

Woman hospitalised after two-vehicle crash near Toowoomba

Tom Gillespie
by
5th May 2019 10:06 AM

A WOMAN has been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash south-west of Toowoomba last night.

The woman in her 20s was the only person with injuries following the incident, which occurred on Magpie Dr in Cambooya at 8.15pm.

The three other occupants were unharmed. It is believed the car drove into another stationary vehicle.

The woman was taken to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition, reportedly suffering from minor abdominal injuries.

cambooya queensland ambulance service toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    CHAMPIONS: Tweed hold on at the death to claim premiership

    CHAMPIONS: Tweed hold on at the death to claim premiership

    News Follow our live blog of the Mal Meninga Cup grand final between Tweed and Wynnum-Manly

    Teenager arrested over Casuarina car thefts

    Teenager arrested over Casuarina car thefts

    Crime The boy was caught after allegedly crashing a stolen car.

    Men armed with pole, glass bottle demand cash in Bogangar

    Men armed with pole, glass bottle demand cash in Bogangar

    Crime Two men are in custody following a home invasion yesterday.

    Licence up for public review

    Licence up for public review

    Council News Councillor urges community support