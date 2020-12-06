Menu
News

Woman in serious condition after being hit by car

Javier Encalada
6th Dec 2020 3:22 PM
A WOMAN is in a serious condition after being hit by a car on the state’s Far North Coast last night.

Just before 9.30pm on Saturday, December 5, emergency services were called to The Tweed Coast Road, near Rosewood Ave, Bogangar.

Emergency services were following reports of a 64-year-old woman who had been hit by a Ford Focus sedan while crossing the road.

The driver, a 32-year-old man, stopped and assisted the pedestrian before paramedics arrived.

The woman was taken to the Gold Coast University Hospital with head, back and pelvis injuries, where she remains in a stable condition.

The driver was breath tested at the scene and returned a negative result.

He was also taken to hospital for mandatory testing.

Officers from the Crash Investigation Unit examined the scene and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Anyone with dashcam vision is urged to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Information is treated in strict confidence.

The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.

