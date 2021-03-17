Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man is accused of throwing boiling water over a woman.
A man is accused of throwing boiling water over a woman.
Crime

Woman injured in alleged boiling water attack

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
17th Mar 2021 6:05 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN has been charged after allegedly throwing boiling water over a woman in The Narrows.

The woman, 32, received burns and was treated at Royal Darwin Hospital. Police allege the 18-year-old man threw the boiling water over the woman at a residence on Shiers St on March 6.

Serious Crime detectives arrested the alleged offender yesterday in Darwin City and charged him with aggravated assault and unlawfully cause serious harm.

judith.aisthorpe@news.com.au

Originally published as Woman injured after man allegedly throws boiling water over her

crime violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police appeal for help to find wanted man

        Premium Content Police appeal for help to find wanted man

        Crime The man is wanted on a revocation of parole warrant.

        How much rain can we expect on the Northern Rivers?

        Premium Content How much rain can we expect on the Northern Rivers?

        News Weather predictions are not looking good for the next few days.

        COVID-19 VACCINE: First Northern NSW health workers get jab

        Premium Content COVID-19 VACCINE: First Northern NSW health workers get jab

        Health It marks the beginning of the vaccine's Northern Rivers rollout

        Man charged with causing fatal crash faces court

        Premium Content Man charged with causing fatal crash faces court

        Crime The man is accused of fleeing the scene of the Pacific Highway crash in August last...