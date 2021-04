A woman is being treated by paramedics after reportedly sliding metres down a waterfall.

A WOMAN has been treated by paramedics after reportedly sliding down a waterfall in the Gold Coast Hinterland.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the woman was believed to have slid about 100 metres and suffered minor abrasions at Cedar Creek National Park about 12.12pm.

Cedar Creek Falls. File image. Picture: Mike Batterham

Paramedics were expected to winch the woman to safety before taking her to hospital.

