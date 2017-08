A WOMAN has been treated after a single-vehicle rollover on Tweed Valley Way.

A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said they were called to the scene near Tumbulgum about 7.40am this morning.

She said the vehicle had rolled and a 31-year-old female, who was believed to be the driver and sole occupant, suffered a fracture to her right hand and multiple lacerations.

She was transported to Tweed Hospital for treatment.