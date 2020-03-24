Menu
A coronavirus testing kit. Picture: Getty
Woman isolated as ninth case of Covid-19 confirmed

Matt Deans
by
24th Mar 2020 3:45 PM
MID NORTH Coast Health District says a ninth case of Covid-19 has been diagnosed in the region.

A woman in her 60s is in home isolation after returning from overseas.

"The new case brings the total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 on the Mid North Coast to nine," a MNCLHD spokesperson said.

"Close contacts of the new case have been identified and asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

"They will be contacted daily to check that they are well and any contact who develops Covid-19 symptoms will be tested for the virus.

The health district says due to privacy reasons, the location of patients confirmed to have Covid-19 will not be publicly released.

It said a public health alert may be issued if additional information needs to be shared in relation to specific gatherings, events or geographical locations.

