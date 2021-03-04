Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Woman killed while ‘lying on the road’

by Aneeka Simonis, Erin Lyons
4th Mar 2021 8:43 AM

 

A woman has been hit and killed by a car on a busy street in Melbourne's inner suburbs overnight.

Shocked witnesses told police the woman was lying in the middle of Melville Road near Hope Street in Brunswick West when she was fatally run over late on Wednesday night.

Emergency crews rushed to save the woman but she died at the scene.

Police said a driver stopped and is helping officers with the investigation.

The woman is yet to be identified and anyone who saw her or may have information about the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Originally published as Woman killed while 'lying on the road'

More Stories

car accident death motoring

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MISSING BOY: Have you seen Byron?

        MISSING BOY: Have you seen Byron?

        News The 14-year-old, from Tweed Heads, has not returned home.

        North Coast concerns to be heard at rural health inquiry

        Premium Content North Coast concerns to be heard at rural health inquiry

        News The inquiry will look at the pressures of rural and regional health

        Stages and big tents: What Bluesfest 2021 will be like

        Premium Content Stages and big tents: What Bluesfest 2021 will be like

        News Organisers also revealed extra details on how this Easter will look

        Check your crabs carefully, size limits are about to change

        Premium Content Check your crabs carefully, size limits are about to change

        News Fishers will soon need to check their crab pots even more carefully with the...