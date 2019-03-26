Menu
Login
The crash at Bulli Pass. PHOTO: Live Traffic NSW
The crash at Bulli Pass. PHOTO: Live Traffic NSW
News

Woman pulls truckie from wreckage just before it explodes

26th Mar 2019 10:04 AM | Updated: 10:52 AM

A YOUNG woman who saved a truck driver's life has spoken out.

South Sydney resident Lara Dent told 9News about the moment she heard the crash at Bulli Pass at Thirroul about 4pm yesterday after a semi-trailer flipped over.

She said she'd been inside her house at the time and rushed outside to see "debris flying down the road" and the truck driver trying to get out of his vehicle.

Lara Dent pulled a truck driver from the wreckage of his vehicle after it flipped, moments before it exploded into flames. PHOTO: 9news
Lara Dent pulled a truck driver from the wreckage of his vehicle after it flipped, moments before it exploded into flames. PHOTO: 9news

She told 9News: "I thought, 'I don't want to go over there, but someone's life is in danger'. I just pulled him and he laid there and I said, 'Mate we've got to go, the truck's on fire, it's going to explode any minute'. I just picked him up and took him over there and as soon as we got here it exploded."

Investigations into the cause of the crash are ongoing. 

crash editors picks hero sydney truck truckie woman
Big Rigs

Top Stories

    ADF to recruit in the Tweed

    ADF to recruit in the Tweed

    News Recruiters will visit the region this Friday.

    • 26th Mar 2019 11:43 AM
    'Proud and thankful': Nationals concede Lismore

    'Proud and thankful': Nationals concede Lismore

    Politics Nationals candidate Austin Curtin congratulates Janelle Saffin

    • 26th Mar 2019 11:30 AM
    Nurses urge for release of report

    Nurses urge for release of report

    Health The unreleased report has led to job anxiety for health workers.

    • 26th Mar 2019 11:12 AM
    'The people have spoken'

    'The people have spoken'

    Politics New hospital to remain at Cudgen as Geoff Provest wins election