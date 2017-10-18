Woman refused bail over Tweed Heads murder accessory charge

Ace Hall died after being allegedly left outside Tweed Hospital with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

A ROBINA woman has been remanded in custody after this week being charged with accessory to murder over the death of Ace Hall in Tweed Heads.

Mr Hall, 31, was allegedly dumped outside the emergency department on June 24 with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

He later died in the hospital.

Tweed/Byron LAC and Queensland Police joined together to form Strike Force Varndell to investigate Mr Hall's death.

Officers arrested Emma Lesley Thorley, 27, without incident on Monday.

She was charged with being an accessory to murder after the fact and was refused bail to face Tweed Heads Local Court today.

Thorley was represented by solicitor Amanda Fawaz in court today, and her matter was adjourned to Wednesday, December 20.

Ms Fawaz did not apply for bail on her client's behalf, but it was formally refused by Magistrate Alexander Mijovich.

Thorley is expected to appear before the court via video link.