Woman remains in custody over murder accessory allegations

Ace Hall died after being allegedly left outside Tweed Hospital with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

Ace Hall died after being allegedly left outside Tweed Hospital with a gunshot wound to the stomach. facebook

A WOMAN accused of being an accessory to the Tweed Heads murder of Ace Hall will face court again in April.

Emma Lesley Thorley, 27 faced Tweed Heads Local Court via video link on Wednesday morning.

Crown prosecutor Elizabeth Lehmann said there were still a number of crucial items outstanding, preventing the full police brief from being tendered to the court.

Ms Lehmann said the outstanding items included financial records and other documents relating to the case against Ms Thorley's partner Phillip Raymond Becker, who has been charged with shooting Mr Hall, 31, before dumping him outside of the Tweed Hospital's emergency department on June 24 last year.

"The crown is seeking an extension of brief service order,” Ms Lehmann said.

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy granted the extension.

The remainder of the brief is due to be tendered by April 4 and Ms Thorley is due back before Tweed Heads Local Court, where she will again appear via video link, on April 18.