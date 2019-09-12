Woman repeatedly hurt, robbed in home blames cashless card

VIOLATION IN OWN HOME: Bundaberg local, Cheryl Johnson has not been able to spend a night at her home since intruders have accessed the property four times.

VIOLATION IN OWN HOME: Bundaberg local, Cheryl Johnson has not been able to spend a night at her home since intruders have accessed the property four times. Rhylea Millar

HOME is a place where you should feel secure and at ease, so imagine having your safety and privacy violated between the four walls of your house.

Police are actively investigating and speaking with a number of persons of interest, after a house robbery occurred on August 27.

The elderly victim and local Cheryl Johnson was left lying on the floor of her Bundaberg home, after a robber pushed her over and vacated the premises.

Ms Johnson said she was playing games on her iPad when she heard a noise coming from the house.

When she approached the room where the noise was coming from, she found an intruder standing in the corner of the room, behind a door and staring back at her.

"We were about the same height, so we were basically looking at each other's eye level," she said.

"He went to run out and shoved me over, so I fell back on the ground and hit my head.

"I was just lying there as he yelled 'Where's your money? Where's your money?' and I just kept yelling 'I don't have any' and tried to get the neighbour's attention by screaming out 'Help, I'm bleeding.'"

After crawling over to her phone, Ms Johnson managed to contact the police and ambulance, who transported her to Bundaberg Hospital.

She was treated for haematoma at the back of her head, where she received three stitches and was treated for skin tears, bruising and a suspected elbow fracture.

Unfortunately, this is not a rare occurrence for the area, with police confirming there has been an increase in break-ins recently and Ms Johnson revealing this is the fourth time her house has been unlawfully accessed over the last eight months.

"I have rented this house for 12 years and never experienced a break-in or anything," she said.

"The side door used to be left open for the cat to come in and out and there was never a problem, now the doors are always locked and they still manage to get it."

Ms Johnson said she believes the cashless card is to blame for the change.

"It's all to do with the cashless card and because people have no access to fund their drug and alcohol addictions, they start robbing people instead," she said.

"On one of the previous occasions it happened, I was going overseas the following day and they stole $400 from me - they never steal my phone or belongings or anything, just my money and cigarettes."

Through no fault of her own, Ms Johnson has been unable to spend a night at her home since the latest incident and is now looking to move out of Bundaberg entirely.

Police warn the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour immediately to Policelink or Crime Stoppers.