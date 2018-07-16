Menu
Police are appealing for public assistance to locate Deborah Cox, 59, who has been reported missing by her family.
News

Woman reported missing after 8 months

16th Jul 2018 6:39 AM | Updated: 12:04 PM

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to locate a woman who was last seen by her family eight months ago.

Deborah Cox, 59, was living in the Murwillumbah / Cabarita area.

Her family reported her missing to police over the weekend, and officers from Tweed / Byron Police District have now commenced inquiries into her disappearance and have concerns for her welfare.

They're appealing for public assistance as they attempt to locate her.

Deborah is described as being of Caucasian appearance, approximately 170cm to 175cm tall, with a thin build, brown eyes and short dark/grey hair.

Anyone who sees her or believes they know her whereabouts is urged to contact police.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/ 

Lismore Northern Star

