Woman suffers unconfirmed adder bite

A WOMAN was reportedly bitten by a highly venomous snake on Magnetic Island.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said a 75-year-old woman was reportedly bitten by a "death adder" at an address at Bond Court near Horseshoe Bay at just after 6pm on Friday.

The spokesman said paramedics confirmed she had been bitten but the species of snake was not confirmed.

He said the woman was taken to Magnetic Island Clinic in a stable condition and later caught the ferry to the mainland, joined by an ambulance crew, for further treatment at Townsville Hospital.